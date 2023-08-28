×
Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins Creator of the Year

Other well-known winners at the MatPat-hosted ceremony include Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Logan Paul, Jay Shetty and Dylan Mulvaney.

MrBeast
MrBeast Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

MrBeast was the big winner at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday night.

MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) won two awards out of the five he was nominated for: creator of the year and collaboration for his rock, paper, scissors video with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time.”

Kai Cenat won streamer of the year, with show of the year going to Michelle Khare’s “Challenge Accepted” and the international prize going to Spain’s ibai. Chris Olsen was named as the short form winner.

Other well-known figures who won this year include Jonas Brothers, winners of the crossover category; Logan Paul, who won the creator product prize; Jay Shetty, who won for his On Purpose podcast; and TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, the trans influencer who found herself caught up in controversy after she starred in a Bud Light social media promotion, who won the breakout creator award.

Additionally, the summer of Barbie continued with the Mattel doll named brand of the year as the Barbie movie continues to break records at the box office.

And Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” won the Streamys’ Rolling Stone collaboration, Sound of the Year, which recognizes “the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.”

Meanwhile, special Creator Honor awards were presented to The Korean Vegan, Brittany Broski and Vivienne Medrano.

The 13th edition of the awards show, hosted by Game Theorists creator MatPat, streamed live on the Streamys’ social channels and The Hollywood Reporter‘s website.

The Streamys — which recognize creators in more than 45 categories across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts, sports and more — featured performances from Icona Pop and Armani White and appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé. Mulvaney, Olsen and Khare were among the presenters, along with Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Happy Kelli, Kris Collins and Lizzy McAlpine.

The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. DCP is a unit of Penske Media Eldridge. PME is a subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media, parent company of THR, and Eldridge.

A complete list of winners follows.

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR 

Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast (WINNER)
Ryan Trahan
Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

AMP 
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare (WINNER)
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld 
Sam and Colby 
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR             

Emiru 
HasanAbi 
Ironmouse 
IShowSpeed 
Kai Cenat (WINNER)
Ludwig 
Quackity 
tarik 
Valkyrae 
xQc 

INTERNATIONAL             

Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil) 
ibai (Spain) (WINNER)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain) 

SHORT FORM                   

the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen (WINNER)
Connor Price 
Elyse Myers 
Rich Black Guy 

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR    

Alix Earle 
Drew Afualo 
Dylan Mulvaney (WINNER)
Jake Shane • octopusslover8 
Keith Lee 

BREAKOUT STREAMER  

Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum (WINNER)
filian
Shylily

COLLABORATION 

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time (WINNER)

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD 

Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People (WINNER)
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT      

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI (WINNER)

CROSSOVER     

Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Kate Hudson 
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton 

FIRST PERSON                  

Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK 
Danny Duncan 
Ryan Trahan (WINNER)
Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING               

HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity (WINNER)
xQc
YourRAGE 

VARIETY STREAMER      

Emiru 
IShowSpeed (WINNER)
LIRIK 
Ludwig
Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian
Gawr Gura (WINNER)
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR   

Area Codes • Kaliii 
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd 
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice 
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor (WINNER)
Players • Coi Leray 
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras 
What It Is • Doechii 

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST            

Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty (WINNER)
The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers (WINNER) 
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists 
Ginormo! • Steven He 
RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES      

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast 
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby (WINNER)

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop (WINNER)
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs 
MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp 
Mikayla Nogueira (WINNER)
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

COMEDY             

DeMarcus Shawn 
Kris Collins 
Lucas Lopez 
The McFarlands 
RDCWorld (WINNER)

COMMENTARY                

Chad Chad 
D’Angelo Wallace 
Danny Gonzalez 
Kurtis Conner 
penguinz0 (WINNER)

COMPETITIVE GAMER  

iiTzTimmy
Scump 
tarik
TenZ (WINNER)
Typical Gamer 

DANCE                

Cale Brown 
Enola Bedard (WINNER)
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder 

FASHION AND STYLE     

Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander 
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye (WINNER)

FOOD 

Alexis Nikole 
Chef Reactions 
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni (WINNER)
Nigel Ng 

GAMER               

Aphmau
Caylus 
Dream (WINNER)
Markiplier
TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie (WINNER)
HealthyGamerGG 
LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY 

Brittikitty 
Gracie’s Corner 
Ms Rachel (WINNER)
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy 

LEARNING AND EDUCATION      

Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo (WINNER)
Tom Scott
Veritasium

LIFESTYLE  

AMP (WINNER)
Bretman Rock 
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge 

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi (WINNER)
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose 

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING      

Allen Pan 
Hacksmith Industries 
I did a thing (WINNER)
Mark Rober
techjoyce

SPORTS               

Deestroying
Duke Dennis 
Good Good Golf
Jesser (WINNER)
Olivia Dunne 

TECHNOLOGY                   

iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee (WINNER)
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie 

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY       

Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser 
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider (WINNER)
Will Freeark 

EDITING              

Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game 
Kelly Wakasa 
Savanah Moss 
Yes Theory (WINNER)

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS                  

Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi 
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King (WINNER)

WRITING                                       

CalebCity 
Dami Lee 
Josh Zilberberg 
Leo González (WINNER)
Petey 

BRAND AWARDS

AGENCY OF THE YEAR   

BENlabs  
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency (WINNER)
Whalar

BRAND ENGAGEMENT   

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 (WINNER)
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+ 

BRAND OF THE YEAR     

Barbie • Mattel (WINNER)
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon 

BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network 
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ (WINNER)
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

BRANDED VIDEO                 

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut (WINNER)
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W 

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar 
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs (WINNER)
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency 
Nebula • Standard

SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media 
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision 
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts (WINNER)
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+

