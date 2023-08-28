Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins Creator of the Year

MrBeast was the big winner at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday night.

MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) won two awards out of the five he was nominated for: creator of the year and collaboration for his rock, paper, scissors video with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time.”

Kai Cenat won streamer of the year, with show of the year going to Michelle Khare’s “Challenge Accepted” and the international prize going to Spain’s ibai. Chris Olsen was named as the short form winner.

Other well-known figures who won this year include Jonas Brothers, winners of the crossover category; Logan Paul, who won the creator product prize; Jay Shetty, who won for his On Purpose podcast; and TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, the trans influencer who found herself caught up in controversy after she starred in a Bud Light social media promotion, who won the breakout creator award.

Additionally, the summer of Barbie continued with the Mattel doll named brand of the year as the Barbie movie continues to break records at the box office.

And Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” won the Streamys’ Rolling Stone collaboration, Sound of the Year, which recognizes “the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.”

Meanwhile, special Creator Honor awards were presented to The Korean Vegan, Brittany Broski and Vivienne Medrano.

The 13th edition of the awards show, hosted by Game Theorists creator MatPat, streamed live on the Streamys’ social channels and The Hollywood Reporter‘s website.

The Streamys — which recognize creators in more than 45 categories across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts, sports and more — featured performances from Icona Pop and Armani White and appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé. Mulvaney, Olsen and Khare were among the presenters, along with Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Happy Kelli, Kris Collins and Lizzy McAlpine.

The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. DCP is a unit of Penske Media Eldridge. PME is a subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media, parent company of THR, and Eldridge.

A complete list of winners follows.

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast (WINNER)

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare (WINNER)

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat (WINNER)

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

INTERNATIONAL

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain) (WINNER)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

SHORT FORM

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen (WINNER)

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney (WINNER)

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum (WINNER)

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time (WINNER)

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People (WINNER)

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI (WINNER)

CROSSOVER

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan (WINNER)

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity (WINNER)

xQc

YourRAGE

VARIETY STREAMER

Emiru

IShowSpeed (WINNER)

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura (WINNER)

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor (WINNER)

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty (WINNER)

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers (WINNER)

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby (WINNER)

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop (WINNER)

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira (WINNER)

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld (WINNER)

COMMENTARY

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0 (WINNER)

COMPETITIVE GAMER

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ (WINNER)

Typical Gamer

DANCE

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard (WINNER)

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

FASHION AND STYLE

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye (WINNER)

FOOD

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni (WINNER)

Nigel Ng

GAMER

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream (WINNER)

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie (WINNER)

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel (WINNER)

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo (WINNER)

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE

AMP (WINNER)

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi (WINNER)

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing (WINNER)

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser (WINNER)

Olivia Dunne

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee (WINNER)

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider (WINNER)

Will Freeark

EDITING

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory (WINNER)

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King (WINNER)

WRITING

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González (WINNER)

Petey

BRAND AWARDS

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency (WINNER)

Whalar

BRAND ENGAGEMENT

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 (WINNER)

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie • Mattel (WINNER)

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon

BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ (WINNER)

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

BRANDED VIDEO

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut (WINNER)

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs (WINNER)

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard

SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts (WINNER)

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+