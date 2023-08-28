Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins Creator of the Year

- Share this article on Facebook
MrBeast was the big winner at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday night.
MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) won two awards out of the five he was nominated for: creator of the year and collaboration for his rock, paper, scissors video with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time.”
Kai Cenat won streamer of the year, with show of the year going to Michelle Khare’s “Challenge Accepted” and the international prize going to Spain’s ibai. Chris Olsen was named as the short form winner.
Other well-known figures who won this year include Jonas Brothers, winners of the crossover category; Logan Paul, who won the creator product prize; Jay Shetty, who won for his On Purpose podcast; and TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, the trans influencer who found herself caught up in controversy after she starred in a Bud Light social media promotion, who won the breakout creator award.
Additionally, the summer of Barbie continued with the Mattel doll named brand of the year as the Barbie movie continues to break records at the box office.
And Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” won the Streamys’ Rolling Stone collaboration, Sound of the Year, which recognizes “the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.”
Meanwhile, special Creator Honor awards were presented to The Korean Vegan, Brittany Broski and Vivienne Medrano.
The 13th edition of the awards show, hosted by Game Theorists creator MatPat, streamed live on the Streamys’ social channels and The Hollywood Reporter‘s website.
The Streamys — which recognize creators in more than 45 categories across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts, sports and more — featured performances from Icona Pop and Armani White and appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé. Mulvaney, Olsen and Khare were among the presenters, along with Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Happy Kelli, Kris Collins and Lizzy McAlpine.
The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. DCP is a unit of Penske Media Eldridge. PME is a subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media, parent company of THR, and Eldridge.
A complete list of winners follows.
OVERALL AWARDS
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast (WINNER)
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
SHOW OF THE YEAR
AMP
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare (WINNER)
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat (WINNER)
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
INTERNATIONAL
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain) (WINNER)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
SHORT FORM
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen (WINNER)
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
BREAKOUT CREATOR
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney (WINNER)
Jake Shane • octopusslover8
Keith Lee
BREAKOUT STREAMER
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum (WINNER)
filian
Shylily
COLLABORATION
albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time (WINNER)
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People (WINNER)
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
CREATOR PRODUCT
BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI (WINNER)
CROSSOVER
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton
FIRST PERSON
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan (WINNER)
Safiya Nygaard
JUST CHATTING
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity (WINNER)
xQc
YourRAGE
VARIETY STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed (WINNER)
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
VTUBER
filian
Gawr Gura (WINNER)
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou
MUSIC AWARDS
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
Area Codes • Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor (WINNER)
Players • Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is • Doechii
SHOW AWARDS
PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty (WINNER)
The Yard
SCRIPTED SERIES
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers (WINNER)
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby (WINNER)
SUBJECT AWARDS
ANIMATED
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop (WINNER)
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon
BEAUTY
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira (WINNER)
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
COMEDY
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld (WINNER)
COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0 (WINNER)
COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ (WINNER)
Typical Gamer
DANCE
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard (WINNER)
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye (WINNER)
FOOD
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni (WINNER)
Nigel Ng
GAMER
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream (WINNER)
Markiplier
TommyInnit
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie (WINNER)
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
KIDS AND FAMILY
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel (WINNER)
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo (WINNER)
Tom Scott
Veritasium
LIFESTYLE
AMP (WINNER)
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi (WINNER)
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing (WINNER)
Mark Rober
techjoyce
SPORTS
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser (WINNER)
Olivia Dunne
TECHNOLOGY
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee (WINNER)
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider (WINNER)
Will Freeark
EDITING
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory (WINNER)
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King (WINNER)
WRITING
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González (WINNER)
Petey
BRAND AWARDS
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency (WINNER)
Whalar
BRAND ENGAGEMENT
Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 (WINNER)
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Barbie • Mattel (WINNER)
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon
BRANDED SERIES
A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ (WINNER)
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey
BRANDED VIDEO
ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut (WINNER)
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W
INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs (WINNER)
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency
Nebula • Standard
SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts (WINNER)
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+
