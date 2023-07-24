×
Streamy Awards: MrBeast Leads Nominations With Five

MatPat, creator of the Game Theorists, will host the Aug. 27 ceremony.

MrBeast
MrBeast Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

MrBeast leads the nominees for the 2023 Streamy Awards with five total noms, it was announced Monday by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.

In addition, MatPat, creator of the Game Theorists, will host the awards show, which honors creators in more than 45 categories spanning beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music podcasts, sports and more. The ceremony — which marks the 13th edition of the Streamys — is set to take place at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels.

MrBeast will vie for creator of the year along with Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King. MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is also nominated for in the categories of collaboration, creator for social good, creator product and brand engagement.

Other 2023 Streamy nominees include Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, HasanAbi, Jonas Brothers, Kai Cenat, Kate Hudson, Ludwig, Nick DiGiovanni and Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS.

This year, the Streamy Awards, in collaboration with Rolling Stone, will introduce the Sound of the Year award, which aims to recognize “the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.” Nominees are “Area Codes” by Kaliii, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “GOATED.” by Armani White, “Here With Me” by d4vd, “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice, “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor, “Players” by Coi Leray, “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette, “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and “What It Is” by Doechii. 

Said MatPat of being tapped to host: “I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community. This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night — there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before — and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time.”

More details on the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. DCP is a unit of Penske Media Eldridge. PME is a subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media, parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, and Eldridge.

A full list of nominees follows.

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR 

Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

AMP 
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld 
Sam and Colby 
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR             

Emiru 
HasanAbi 
Ironmouse 
IShowSpeed 
Kai Cenat 
Ludwig 
Quackity 
tarik 
Valkyrae 
xQc 

INTERNATIONAL             

Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil) 
ibai (Spain) 
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain) 

SHORT FORM                   

the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen 
Connor Price 
Elyse Myers 
Rich Black Guy 

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR    

Alix Earle 
Drew Afualo 
Dylan Mulvaney 
Jake Shane • octopusslover8 
Keith Lee 

BREAKOUT STREAMER  

Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily

COLLABORATION 

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD 

Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT      

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER     

Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers 
Kate Hudson 
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton 

FIRST PERSON                  

Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK 
Danny Duncan 
Ryan Trahan 
Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING               

HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE 

VARIETY STREAMER      

Emiru 
IShowSpeed 
LIRIK 
Ludwig
Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR   

Area Codes • Kaliii 
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd 
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice 
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
Players • Coi Leray 
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras 
What It Is • Doechii 

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST            

Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists 
Ginormo! • Steven He 
RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES      

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast 
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby 

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop 
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs 
MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp 
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

COMEDY             

DeMarcus Shawn 
Kris Collins 
Lucas Lopez 
The McFarlands 
RDCWorld 

COMMENTARY                

Chad Chad 
D’Angelo Wallace 
Danny Gonzalez 
Kurtis Conner 
penguinz0

COMPETITIVE GAMER  

iiTzTimmy
Scump 
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer 

DANCE                

Cale Brown 
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder 

FASHION AND STYLE     

Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander 
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye

FOOD 

Alexis Nikole 
Chef Reactions 
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng 

GAMER               

Aphmau
Caylus 
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG 
LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY 

Brittikitty 
Gracie’s Corner 
Ms Rachel 
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy 

LEARNING AND EDUCATION      

Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium

LIFESTYLE  

AMP 
Bretman Rock 
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge 

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose 

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING      

Allen Pan 
Hacksmith Industries 
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce

SPORTS               

Deestroying
Duke Dennis 
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne 

TECHNOLOGY                   

iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie 

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY       

Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser 
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider 
Will Freeark 

EDITING              

Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game 
Kelly Wakasa 
Savanah Moss 
Yes Theory 

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS                  

Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi 
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

WRITING                                       

CalebCity 
Dami Lee 
Josh Zilberberg 
Leo González
Petey 

BRAND AWARDS

AGENCY OF THE YEAR   

BENlabs  
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar

BRAND ENGAGEMENT   

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+ 

BRAND OF THE YEAR     

Barbie • Mattel
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon 

BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network 
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

BRANDED VIDEO                 

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W 

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar 
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs 
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency 
Nebula • Standard

SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media 
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision 
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts 
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+ 

