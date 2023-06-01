‘The Aarthi and Sriram Show’ Nabs Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

The Aarthi and Sriram Show, an interview show hosted by veteran tech executives and investors Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan that first debuted on Clubhouse, has landed a distribution deal with iHeartMedia.

The podcast was formed after the husband-and-wife duo Krishnan and Ramamurthy first began hosting conversations with influential figures in tech and media on the live audio app Clubhouse in 2020. With major industry executives at home during the pandemic, Ramamurthy and Krishnan — whose combined resumes at the time included positions at Netflix, Twitter and Facebook — used their connections to nab early guests like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Virgil Abloh for a live show they called The Good Time Show.

Two years later, Ramamurthy and Krishnan converted the live show into a more traditional edited podcast, called The Aarthi and Sriram Show, with the same focus on having optimistic conversations with influential figures who have gone from the “outside” to the “inside” of an industry, as Ramamurthy and Krishnan describe it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The duo’s own back stories of being raised in Chennai, India, and going on to become executives and investors in Silicon Valley, help inform the show’s ethos and has also helped drive a more global audience for the show in regions like India, U.K. and Middle East.

“We grew up in a small town in India, and so for us to be able to come here, start these companies, be tech execs and kind of show it, people see the authenticity,” Ramamurthy, who left her position as Clubhouse’s head of international in 2022 to become the chief product officer at CommerceHub, says. “Our guests also have that same kind of story and journey and trajectory.”

The show has garnered more than 1 million downloads since launching as a podcast, and recent guests have included Welcome to Wrexham’s Rob McElhenney, producer Brian Grazer, Riot Games president and co-founder Marc Merrill and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, among others.

“I don’t know exactly what you expect when you have a conversation with people who you might call powerhouses within the tech industry, but you don’t exactly expect to see sort of the magnetic sweetness about these two, that there’s just something contagious about their optimism and the way they see the world and the way they’re looking to help businesses grow and succeed and find those success stories,” Will Pearson, the president of iHeartPodcasts, tells THR. “There was just something so wonderful about that experience of talking to them for the first time [that] you get it — you understand why people gravitate to them.”

Krishnan, who is a general partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, says he and Ramamurthy don’t intend on leaving their full-time jobs to become full-time podcasters. But the two see potential in expanding their connections to audiences with live events and through a potential docuseries focused on founders with “unlikely origins,” Krishnan says.

“At the heart of it,” Krishnan says, “it’s about optimism, it’s about people building things, and hopefully people feeling like they can also go build things when they watch or listen to it.”

Distributed by iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcasts, The Aarthi and Sriram Show will remain available on all major podcast platforms, with video episodes posted to YouTube.