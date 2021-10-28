Activision Blizzard CEO Responds to Company’s #MeToo Reckoning: “I Am Truly Sorry”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a memo to all of the company’s employees early Thursday morning, apologizing for how the company dealt with claims of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company and outlining steps it intends to take to move forward.

“Over the last decade, as we’ve brought in new companies, grown our workforce, and expanded our business, we believed we had the systems, policies and people in place to ensure that our company always lived up to its reputation as a great place to work. Clearly, in some vitally important aspects, we didn’t,” Kotick wrote in his memo. “The guardrails weren’t in place everywhere to ensure that our values were being upheld. In some cases, people didn’t consistently feel comfortable reporting concerns, or their concerns weren’t always addressed promptly or properly. People were deeply let down and, for that, I am truly sorry.”

The video game studio faced numerous sexual harassment accusations earlier this year, incidents that included male employees allegedly joking about rape, a female employee who died of suicide after colleagues shared a nude photo, and a so-called Cosby Suite because the executive who worked there had earned a reputation for unwanted sexual advances.

The claims led to investigations by both California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The two regulators ended up at odds over which one should have the lead on investigating the company.

In his memo, Kotick outlined some of the steps the company intends to take moving forward. For starters, it will have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or retaliation. It will abandon written warnings and instead terminate employees found to have harassed or retaliated against other employees.

The company will also increase the percentage of women and nonbinary people in its workforce by 50 percent and plans to invest $250 million in opportunities for diverse talent.

Activision Blizzard will also waive arbitration for sexual harassment and discrimination claims, report pay equity data on an annual basis and provide regular progress updates to staff.

Kotick also told staff that he has asked his compensation to be reduced “to the lowest amount California law will allow for people earning a salary, which this year is $62,500.” He also asked not to be granted any bonuses or equity compensation for the time being.

“I truly wish not a single employee had had an experience at work that resulted in hurt, humiliation or worse — and to those who were affected, I sincerely apologize,” Kotick added. “You have my commitment that we will do everything possible to honor our values and create the workplace every member of this team deserves.”