Behind Addison Rae’s Multimillion-Dollar Netflix Film Deal

Months before the August 27 premiere of Netflix’s Addison Rae–starring teen comedy He’s All That, the TikTok star’s team had already begun talks about a larger partnership with the streamer.

The multipicture deal unveiled Sept. 8 will see the actress make more than triple her He’s All That salary, which one source puts in the low-six-figure range, for each of the films created as part of her multimillion-dollar pact with Netflix.

He’s All That stars Rae and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan, with appearances from She’s All That castmembers Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. Since its debut to mixed reviews, the new film hit No. 1 on the service in 78 countries, including France, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, Netflix announced.

Rae’s initial He’s All That payday (which now includes backend) was determined before Netflix acquired worldwide rights from Miramax. The new multipicture pact is said to be nonexclusive, enabling Rae to star in projects for other studios, and has no set number on films that must be created as part of it, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment on the terms of the deal but pointed to the company’s initial announcement on Sept. 8 about the partnership, which noted that the streaming giant will work with Rae on projects for her to both star in and executive produce.

“My entire life I’ve really worked for and planned to do this,” Rae, who also has a podcast exclusively with Spotify and a makeup line, told The Hollywood Reporter last November. “I’ve always had that inner determination to make it happen.”

Rae — who has more than 84 million TikTok followers and is repped by WME, One of One talent, law firm Nixon Peabody and PR The Lede Co. — is the latest in a new crop of social media stars to parlay her digital fan base into a rich streaming deal.

On Sept. 3, fellow TikTokers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio launched reality series The D’Amelio Show with their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio on Hulu. The eight-part series navigates the highs and lows of social media fame after the explosive success of Charli and Dixie on TikTok.

The Hype House, an L.A.-based TikTok collaborative house that once counted the D’Amelio sisters and Rae as members, are also getting an unscripted reality series with Netflix. Produced by Wheelhouse Group, the show features digital creators and house members Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

