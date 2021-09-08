Addison Rae Inks Multipicture Deal With Netflix After ‘He’s All That’ Acting Debut

TikTok star Addison Rae has signed a multipicture film deal with Netflix following her acting debut in He’s All That, the gender-swapped remake of hit ’90s film She’s All That, the streamer said on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Netflix will work with Rae to develop new films for her to star in. She will also executive produce any projects she brings to the streamer.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Rae, 20, boasts more than 84 million followers on TikTok and has since gone on to found a makeup company, release a debut single and launch a podcast for Spotify. In late August, she made her acting debut in Netflix’s He’s All That, which she starred in alongside Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan and Rachael Leigh Cook. The movie has reached No. 1 in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix.

“Addison Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base,” Naketha Mattocks, Netflix’s director of family film, said. “We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”