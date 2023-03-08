AI Tech Firm Hires Lionsgate Alum Jen Hollingsworth

Generative AI entertainment tech firm Flawless has named Jen Hollingsworth to the role of chief commercial officer, the company said Tuesday.

Hollingsworth previously spent 15 years at Lionsgate, most recently as COO of its Motion Picture Group. At Flawless she will oversee commercial strategy, which will include collaborating with executives and content creators, as well as overseeing the company’s partners program.

She will report to Flawless co-founders and co-CEOs Nick Lynes and Scott Mann. The co-founders said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Jen’s stature and expertise to Flawless as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory — pioneering and scaling generative AI. Jen is well prepared and mission critical to bringing our platform and product to the wider entertainment industry as we all grapple with both the uncontained promise of AI and the transformative, positive realities of our offerings.”

Hollingsworth added, “I look forward to bringing Flawless’ transformative capabilities to Hollywood in a responsible way.”

Flawless is the developer of TrueSync, a new visual dubbing technology that uses generative AI to create lip-syncs in any language. It was used to change expletives into PG-13-safe language in Scott Mann’s 2022 feature Fall for Lionsgate.

During her time at Lionsgate, Hollingsworth also led the finance and content strategy teams, and helped establish its inclusive content team. She has served on the board of Atom Tickets for seven years and currently serves on the advisory board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment (FEME), the non-profit she co-founded in 2014.