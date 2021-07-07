Disney Streaming Taps Netflix’s Ajay Arora as SVP of Product, Commerce and Experimentation

Disney Streaming has hired Ajay Arora to lead its product, commerce and experimentation efforts across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+.

Arora, who began in June, will be based in San Francisco and comes from streaming competitor Netflix, where he recently served as the director of product innovation for growth for the past four years. At Netflix, Arora worked on new payment options for subscribers, launched a lower-priced subscription tier in emerging markets and introduced a bundled product with cable and telephone company operators.

Arora also worked at Audible, where he led the audiobook and podcast company’s product teams as vice president of global product management.

“Ajay brings a wealth of experience to Disney Streaming and will be intimately involved in every aspect of building out an innovative payments platform to drive global monetization across all our streaming services,” Jerrell Jimerson, Disney Streaming’s evp of product and design, said in a statement. “He will work in close collaboration with the existing team to continue the great work that’s been done to expand upon our world-class commerce and experimentation capabilities.”

Disney Streaming is housed in the company’s Media and Entertainment Distribution group, which formed last year under the leadership of Kareem Daniel as Disney prioritizes its streaming efforts.