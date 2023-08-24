Gamescom: ‘Alan Wake 2’ Gets a Nightmarish Trailer

Alan Wake shows itself to be scarier than ever in the sequel Alan Wake 2.

During what was dubbed Opening Night Live at big gaming conference Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, hosted by journalist Geoff Keighley, the Finnish company Remedy Entertainment unveiled a trailer featuring some gameplay snippets from the sequel to a horror video game released in 2010 and taking viewers to the dark place between CG and live action.

“In a horror story, there are only monsters and victims,” says a voiceover. “And the trick is to become neither.” This new, and grim, adventure follows beloved writer Alan Wake, who has disappeared and become trapped in a nightmare in the frightening town of Bright Falls, Washington, where he’s already had paranormal experiences in the first installment of the franchise.

Investigating his disappearance is FBI agent Saga Anderson, who finds herself embroiled in a series of unexplained events — a horror story written by Wake himself. Throughout the adventure, players and gamers will be able to step into the shoes of both Alan Wake and Saga Anderson, fighting monsters through a variety of firearms and a flashlight, the game’s signature tool, which must be pointed at monsters to weaken them.

In the trailer shown at Gamescom in Cologne, writer Wake is also stopped by a character who accuses him of being “the murderer, the leader of a cult.” That character’s features are those of Sam Lake, the game’s director, who previously lent his face to the hard-boiled action game Max Payne, released in 2001.

The main character Wake is portrayed by Finnish actor Ilkka Villi (Bordertown), while Anderson is played by Britain’s Melanie Liburd (This Is Us). Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment and due out on Oct. 27 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Watch the trailer below.