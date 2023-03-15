TikTok Star Alix Earle Signs With UTA

Alix Earle, the beauty and lifestyle creator who has experienced a meteoric rise in online fame and whose recommendations regularly sell out products, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

The 22-year-old University of Miami senior has grown her TikTok following at a rapid clip, reaching 4.8 million followers to date — a figure that represents a 1,000 percent growth rate compared to six months ago, according to the agency.

Earle is best known for her “get ready with me” videos on TikTok, where the creator shows her makeup routine and outfits to her avid fan base while talking about her life in Miami. Her rapid rise in popularity, paired with her ability to regularly sell out products based on her recommendations, have led some viewers to dub the phenomenon the “Alix Earle effect.” Her popularity on the social platform has also sparked a larger conversation about the difficulties creators of color face in finding comparable levels of success and popularity on TikTok, despite creating similar types of content as Earle.

As her profile has grown, Earle has been praised by her fans for continuing to openly discuss topics like plastic surgery, acne and mental health. UTA will work with Earle to grow her business into TV, audio and more.

“Alix has taken social media by storm, and we look forward to introducing her relatable content to more audiences across new platforms,” Ali Berman, partner and head of digital talent, and Oren Rosenbaum, partner and head of audio, said in a joint statement.

Earle continues to be represented by Kevin Yorn and Todd Rubenstein at Yorn Levine and Align PR.