Amanda de Cadenet Inks 3-Year Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

Amanda de Cadenet, the podcast host of The Conversation and Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices, has struck an exclusive, three-year deal with iHeartMedia.

As part of the deal, de Cadenet will release a new show, About the Men with Amanda de Cadenet, and new seasons of The Conversation and VS Voices. The podcasts will continue to be available on all major platforms, and iHeart will handle all ad sales opportunities for the three shows.

The second season of VS Voices will release on June 2, with iHeart slated to co-produce and distribute an additional four seasons. The first season of the show, which featured interviews with Stella McCartney, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others, will also join the iHeart network.

In About the Men, which is expected to launch in the late summer or early fall with an interview with Matthew McConaughey, de Cadenet will be in conversation with high-profile men about contemporary masculinity.

And later this year, The Conversation — which previously brought on guests like Hillary Clinton, Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow for the first season — will return with a second season, now under iHeart.

“Storytelling with a purpose is what I have focused on for most of my career,” de Cadenet said. “I am looking forward to continuing that mission in partnership with iHeart, and to amplify the powerful life experiences that my guests share with me.”