Amazon’s Freevee to Launch FAST Channels From Warner Bros. Discovery, MGM

Content from two of Hollywood’s most recognizable brands is coming to Freevee.

Freevee, the Amazon-owned free ad-supported streaming service, is launching 33 new FAST channels through deals with Warner Bros. Discovery and MGM.

The deal includes 12 MGM-branded channels, including dedicated channels for films and shows like The Pink Panther, Stargate, Green Acres, and The Outer Limits, as well as MGM-branded channels like “MGM Presents: Action” and “MGM Presents: Sci Fi.”

Amazon owns MGM, having acquired the studio last year.

At the same time, Freevee will launch 11 channels leaning into Discovery and WBD studio content. Based on the description from Freevee, it sounds like it will lean heavily on unscripted fare, with the streamer calling out Cake Boss, Extreme Couponing, Say Yes to the Dress and Ghost Brothers as shows becoming available on the platform.

Freevee has been aggressive in launching new FAST channels, leaning into its own original content (like Judy Justice) and more recently announcing plans to add Prime Video content to the service. It also has deals with studios like Lionsgate.

WBD, meanwhile, has been looking to sell more of its content to FAST services. Earlier this year Roku and Tubi inked deals for a pool of shows that included HBO Max programming like Westworld and Warner TV shows like The Bachelor.