Amazon Games Hires Former Ubisoft Exec to Lead Development on Competitive Multiplayer Title

Amazon Games on Wednesday revealed that Alexandre Parizeau has been appointed head of its recently opened development studio in Montreal.

In this role, Parizeau will lead the studio’s first project, a competitive multiplayer AAA title based on new intellectual property.

His background includes working as the managing director of Ubisoft in Toronto, and serving as senior producer on games such as the stealth shooter Splinter Cell and tactical shooter Rainbow Six Vegas.

“Alex has a long track record of building talented teams and successful games, and is a perfect fit for what we aspire to create at our new studio in Montreal,” said Christoph Hartmann, vp, Amazon Games. “He managed the development teams behind major franchises during his time at Ubisoft Montreal and Toronto, and he instantly clicked with our team’s vision and creative leads, some of which he worked with previously at Ubisoft. Alex will continue assembling an outstanding team in Montreal, and we’re looking forward to sharing more on what they’re creating when the time is right.”

Amazon Games has development teams in Seattle, Orange County and San Diego. An upcoming title from the company is the massively multiplayer online game New World, which was revealed during the PC Gaming Show in 2020 and offered in closed beta, and will release on Sept. 28.

The company also publishes externally developed games, such as Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG, which releases in 2022.