Amazon’s Live Audio App Launches Creator Fund

Amp, the live audio and radio app from Amazon, has launched a creator fund that will provide select users monthly payments based on show performance.

To be eligible for payments, creators must host at least one live show each month. According to a Wednesday blog post announcing the fund, Amp will then assess show performance based on factors like “listener engagement and show performance metrics, such as show popularity with new and recurring listeners.”

A spokesperson for Amp told The Hollywood Reporter that “millions of dollars have been allocated to reward Amp creators” but did not provide a specific amount for the total creator fund. The company has also not disclosed the range of payments that creators may receive through the fund.

“Fund size for each creator is dynamic based on a variety of factors each month. These factors may change month to month as the app continues to scale, and the number of creators Amp rewards may also change,” the spokesperson said.

The fund follows similar efforts from companies like TikTok, Snap and Meta. Spotify also experimented with a fund for its live audio creators but ultimately shut the fund down after a rebranding.

As Amazon’s Amp finds it footing in the live audio space, the app recently announced a slate of live programming tied to Formula One with hosts like Will Arnett, The Kid Mero and Michelle Beadle.