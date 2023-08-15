Amazon Hikes Prices Again For Music Unlimited, This Time for Prime Members

Amazon Music Unlimited is about to get more expensive if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

The service on Tuesday said that the monthly price of its Amazon Music Unlimited plan will rise from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. The price of its annual plan will rise from $89 to $99. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is changing from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.

The new prices will go into effect immediately for new customers, and after Sept. 19 for existing customers.

It’s the second price adjustment this year for Amazon Music Unlimited, which in January raised prices for subscribers who do not also use Amazon Prime. In that price hike, the cost for individuals went from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, while the student plan price went from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that Prime members will continue to get a discount compared to the regular price, with the new $9.99 price reflective of that.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the company’s premium music tier, with on-demand access to 100 million songs, as well as a collection in Ultra HD and Spatial audio. It competes directly with services like Spotify Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Apple Music.

The prices for all the music services have risen in the past few months, with Spotify raising the monthly price of its premium plan to $10.99, and YouTube Music Premium rising to $10.99 just last month. Apple Music raised its monthly price to $10.99 late last year.

Amazon has used its Prime membership program to bundle a variety of offerings, including free shipping and Prime Video, alongside premium offerings like Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited. The company hiked the price of Amazon Prime from $119 to $139 last year.