Amazon Prime Picks Up Universal Films After Peacock Window

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV reached a multiyear licensing agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that will give the streamers access to blockbusters like F9 and Jurassic World: Dominion after they stream on Peacock, the companies said Thursday.

The deal comes on the heels of Universal announcing on July 6 that Peacock, beginning next year, will stream all of Universal’s film slate no later than four months after titles open in theaters. At the time, Universal said the traditional 18-month window would be divided between Peacock and other partners.

With Amazon’s licensing agreement with Universal revealed on Thursday, the 18-month window will be carved up as follows: The first four months go to Peacock, while the following 10 months go to Prime Video and IMDb TV. For the final four months of the window, the films return back to Peacock. The unusual division of the 18-month window ensures that Universal gets extra cash for its films.

Prime Video, beginning in 2022, will have access to Universal’s live-action films, including Jurassic World, The 355 and Ambulance in the U.S. for that 10-month window after Peacock. Prime Video will also have SVOD rights to Universal’s animated titles like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys. Other Universal library titles like Get Out, Love Actually and the Fast & Furious, Bourne and Jurassic Park franchises will become available on Prime Video.

Under the Amazon deal, IMDb TV — Amazon’s free streaming service — will also have AVOD and SVOD rights to titles like Dolittle, The Invisible Man, F9 and Sing 2, as well as animated titles like Despicable Me 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Shrek 2.

“Recognizing that all parties would benefit from a modernized windowing structure, this new agreement allows Prime Video and IMDb TV to benefit from UFEG’s vast library and diverse content like never before,” Peter Levinsohn, UFEG vice chairman and chief distribution officer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to team up with Amazon to deliver our titles to its customers. This agreement further delivers on our distribution strategy to monetize our unparalleled movie library across multiple services, while offering customers the most choice, control and flexibility in how, when and where they watch films.”

“We know Prime members love movies and this new deal with UFEG will deliver some of the best films available for our customers,” Brad Beale, Prime Video’s vice president of worldwide content licensing, added. “This new slate of UFEG films … will continue to build upon Prime Video’s catalog and delight Prime members, all at no additional cost to their membership.”