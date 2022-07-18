Amazon Prime Video Unveils Redesign, Adds Top 10 Most-Viewed Carousel

Amazon will launch a major redesign of its streaming service, Prime Video, this week that includes a clearer emphasis on Amazon Originals, live programming and the streamer’s most-watched titles on the home page.

The redesign, which Amazon said was in the works for 18 months, will roll out later this week on connected living room devices — including Fire TVs — and Android devices worldwide, with web and iOS to follow at a later date.

The home page will now include an updated navigation menu with easier access to live programming and sports, with streaming channels organized similarly to a live TV program guide that allows viewers to see which shows are currently airing coming up next. The sports navigation refresh will likely be key as Amazon prepares to exclusively stream Thursday Night Football later this fall.

And in a nod to Netflix, Prime Video’s home page will also feature a top 10 carousel with the most-viewed titles on the streaming service, though the company will not be releasing viewership data for those titles. Other carousels on the home page will highlight shows and films exclusive to Amazon with a better emphasis on imagery to make the experience “less busy and overwhelming for our customers,” Amazon said in a blog post announcing the updates.