Amazon Beats Expectations in Q4 Earnings, Advertising Revenue Surges to $11.6B

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings report, delivering stronger results than anticipated amid what CEO Andy Jassy said remains an “uncertain economy.”

The company had revenues of $149.2 billion in the quarter, compared to the $145.4 billion expected by the street. Earnings Per Share were $1.39, and operating income was $2.7 billion, down from $3.5 billion a year earlier.

Still, the results were better than expected, given the economic headwinds facing the major tech companies. Amazon, like other tech giants, laid off 18,000 employees last month.

And while advertising has remained a tough business for some other tech players, it is booming at Amazon. The company reported ad revenues of $11.6 billion in Q4, up 23% from a year earlier. While Amazon does sell ads on programming like Thursday Night Football, the bulk of its advertising revenue is related to its ecommerce business.

The company also touted a number of its entertainment properties in its lengthy Q4 release, including its big Q4 bets The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and NFL Thursday Night Football. But Amazon also touted Wednesday, the Netflix mega-hit produced by its MGM division.

More to come.