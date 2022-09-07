Amazon’s Prime Video Channels Chief Jumps to QVC and HSN Owner Qurate Retail Group

The executive who oversaw Amazon’s partnerships with outside streaming services is leaving to join a company in the niche streaming space.

Soumya Sriraman, who had been head of Prime Video Channels, will join Qurate Retail Group as president of streaming. Qurate owns the QVC and HSN shopping channels, among other brands.

At Qurate, Sriraman will be tasked with growing the company’s livestream shopping business. While QVC and HSN have dominated the cable shopping space, with the pay-TV universe shrinking, livestream shopping has picked up some of the slack. Qurate offers QVC and HSN-branded streaming channels as well as their linear offerings.

At Amazon, Sriraman led Prime Video Channels, which helped streaming services owned by third-parties get subscribers by leveraging Amazon’s scale, reach and customer base. Paramount+ and Starz use the service, as do a wide range of other niche streaming offerings.

Sriraman previously led BritBox, the U.S. streaming service focused on British TV, before joining Amazon in 2020.

Also on Wednesday Qurate named Stacy Bowe chief merchandising officer of QVC.