Ambie Awards: Washington Post’s ‘Post Reports’ Podcast Leads With 4 Nominations

Nominations are in for the second annual Ambie Awards, which recognize top podcasts and audio talent.
The Washington Post’s Post Reports received a total of four nominations — best documentary podcast, best news podcast, best politics or opinion podcast and best reporting — making it the most-nominated show among this year’s nominees. The show was followed by 9/12 (Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios and Wondery), Believe Her (Lemonada and Spiegel & Grau), Billie Was a Black Woman (Paramount Audio and Spoke Media) and Have You Heard George’s Podcast? (George the Poet for BBC Sounds), which each received three nominations.
9/12, Believe Her and Have You Heard George’s Podcast will also be competing in the podcast of the year category against A Slight Change of Plans, Alligator Candy, The Bill Simmons Podcast, Earth Eclipsed, False Idol, Hooked and The Imperfection.
Two new categories were also introduced this year to recognize the best indie podcasts and children’s podcasts.
The awards are voted upon by the Podcast Academy, an organization of podcast creators and industry executives. The 2022 Ambies are presented by Wondery, with co-sponsors including The Hollywood Reporter, Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, Apollo, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.
This year’s ceremony, co-hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer, will take place on March 22 at 6 p.m. PT from The Mayan theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live exclusively on Twitch.
See the full list of nominees below.
Podcast of The Year (Sponsored by Audacy)
9/12
A Slight Change of Plans
Alligator Candy
Believe Her
Bill Simmons Podcast
Earth Eclipsed
False Idol
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
Hooked
The Imperfection
Best Business Podcast
An Arm and a Leg
Business Wars
Masters of Scale
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Planet Money
The Indicator from Planet Money
The McKinsey Podcast
Best Comedy Podcast
Best Friends
How Did This Get Made?
Nosy Neighbors
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition
The Sarah Silverman Podcast
Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me
Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer
Best Documentary Podcast
AMERICAN VETERAN: Unforgettable Stories
CBC Podcasts: Life Jolt
Embedded
Fiasco: Benghazi
On Our Watch
Post Reports
Stay Away From Matthew MaGill
Best Entertainment Podcast
Back Issue
Even the Rich
New Rory & MAL
Song Exploder
The Boys: The Official Podcast
The Friendship Onion
The Plot Thickens
Best Fiction Podcast (Sponsored by Apollo)
Black Box
Orphan Black: The Next Chapter
Princess of South Beach
Tejana
The Miseducation of John Mark
The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles
Treat
Best History Podcast
Black Cowboys
Human Resources
Making Gay History — The Podcast | Season 9: “Coming of Age During the AIDS Crisis”
Mogul
Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots
Telling Our Twisted Histories
Throughline
Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by TenderfootTV)
AFTERSHOCK
An Arm and a Leg
Because I Said So!
Earth Eclipsed
FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE
Walzon Prime
What Happened in Skinner
Best Interview Podcast
70 over 70
Billie Was a Black Woman
I WEIGH
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Profoundly Pointless
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast
Dope Labs
Music Blocks
Overheard at National Geographic
Road to Resilience
Ted Radio Hour
The Extortion Economy
Twenty Thousand Hertz
Best News Podcast
60 Minutes
Consider This
Post Reports
Start Here
The Journal
The Times
Up First
Best Original Score and Music Supervision
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
The Duolingo French Podcast
Operation Midnight Climax
Carcerem
Great Grief
Gravity
9/12
Best Performer in Audio Fiction (Sponsored by Audible)
Aftershock – David Harbour
Date With Daddy – Marisa Grant
Edith! – Rosamund Pike
Melon’s House Party – Parvesh Cheena & Jessica McKenna
Passenger List – Kelly Marie Tran
Radio Rental – Rainn Wilson
We Stay Looking – Full Cast Including: Terri J. Vaughn, Karrueche Tran, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burruss, Amin Joseph, Desi Banks, Kyla Pratt, Jason Weaver, Kev On Stage, Kway, Karlous Miller, Tristen Winger, Max Greenfield and more.
Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast
Great Grief
Life Kit
Making Space with Hoda Kotb
Meditative Story
Money Moves with Toni Tone
SOL Affirmations with Karega with Felicia
The Happiness Lab
Best Podcast for Kids
African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo
Imagine This
Music Blocks
Nice to Meet You
Operation Ouch! The Podcast of Everything
The Big Fib
The Vivo Songbook
Best Podcast Host
Crime Show – Emma Courtland
Human Resources – Moya Lothian-McLean
It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – Sam Sanders
Jemele Hill Is Unbothered – Jemele Hill
King of The World: An American Muslim Story – Shahjehan Khan
Revisionist History – Malcolm Gladwell
Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer – Nicole Byer
Best Politics or Opinion Podcast
Billie Was a Black Woman
Can He Do That?
Pod Save the World
Post Reports
Skullduggery
Stay Tuned with Preet
The Messenger
Best Production and Sound Design (Sponsored by PRX)
Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog
King of The World: An American Muslim Story
Not Past It
The 11th: Time Machine — The Score
The Bering
The Turning: The Sisters Who Left
Twenty Thousand Hertz
Best Reporting
Stolen: The Search for Jermain
Un(re)solved
The Turning: The Sisters Who Left
544 Days
Believe Her
Post Reports
9/12
Best Scriptwriting, Fiction
Edith! – Gonzalo Cordova, Travis Helwig
Hit Job – Broadway Video
Soft Voice – James Bloor
The Burned Photo – Nicole Exposito, Jeremy Novick, Kwynn Perry
The Imperfection – Alexander Kemp
The Lamb – Tad Safran
We Stay Looking – Kindsey Young, Chris Sanford, Phylicia Mpasi
Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction
Death At The Wing – Brian Steele, Adam Mckay, Raghu Manavalan, Jody Avigan
Have You Heard George’s Podcast? – George the Poet
HiberNation – Mallika Rao
Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country – Afia Kaakyire
Southlake – Antonia Hylton, Mike Hixenbaugh, Frannie Kelley, Reid Cherlin, Julie Shapiro, Michelle Garcia
Storytime with Seth Rogen – Seth Rogen, Richard Parks III, Frida Perez
Throughline – Rund Abdelfatah, Ramtin Arablouei, Julie Caine, Laine Kaplan-Levenson
Best Society and Culture Podcast
Billie Was a Black Woman
Cheat!
Ear Hustle
Heavyweight
Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Into America
Storytime with Seth Rogen
Best Sports Podcast
Crushed
False Idol
Goats: On The Bump By Ross Stripling
Spinsters
The Greatness with Kareem Maddox
The Lead
The Long Game
Best True Crime Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter)
Believe Her
Confronting: Columbine
Criminal
Do You Know Mordechai?
Firebug
Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake
Suspect
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast
Call Your Grandmother
Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram
Making Space with Hoda Kotb
My Body, My Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Really Good Shares
We Can Do Hard Things
