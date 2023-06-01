AMC Theatres Moves Streaming Library to Fandango’s Vudu

AMC Theatres has transferred its streaming library over to Fandango’s Vudu as the theater chain prepares to sunset its own streaming platform, AMC Theatres On Demand.

Beginning Thursday, AMC Theatres On Demand users will be able to transfer their accounts over to Vudu to rent and purchase films, as well as view previously purchased movies. New Vudu users transferring over from AMC Theatres On Demand will receive a 15 percent discount off every purchase during their first month using the service.

Vudu’s catalog, combined with AMC Theatre’s library, will give users access to more than 200,000 new releases and a collection of titles that are available to watch for free. Movies that were previously purchased on AMC Theatres On Demand will also automatically get upgraded to the highest quality format on Vudu, which could include 4K Ultra HD on applicable programming.

The move over to Vudu comes four years after AMC launched its own on-demand streaming platform in late 2019 to allow AMC Stubs members to rent and buy movies at home, with prices ranging from the $3 to $6 range for rentals and $10 to $20 for purchases.

Since then, the theater chain is recovering from economic challenges in part driven by changing moviegoing habits brought on by the pandemic. In May, the company reported first quarter losses reaching $235.5 million while revenue rose to $954.4 million.

“As the first theatrical exhibitor in the United States to bring first-rate films through the life cycle from theatres to home, we at AMC take pride in having served our guests through a multitude of platforms during the pandemic,” Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC’s svp content strategy and inclusive programming, said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on Making Movies Better by enhancing the theatrical experience, we’re even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home.”