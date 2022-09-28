Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Plots Comeback With “Candid” Podcast

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming to make a public comeback, with a new podcast at the center of his plans.

Cuomo on Wednesday posted a video to his social media accounts in which he laid out his comeback effort, which will include a new Super PAC and a gun safety effort. But it the podcast that will be at the heart of the attempt to return to the public’s good graces.

“My intention is to speak the whole truth, unvarnished, from the inside out, frank and candid,” Cuomo said in the video. “This show will have different formats, but more than anything I want to have a conversation with you, because it is about you, and you having the right information and your political will to make a difference.”

Cuomo resigned as Governor last August after facing allegations of harassment and retaliation in a report from New York attorney general Letitia James.

His departure also ultimately led to the firing of his younger brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The CNN anchor was terminated in December after his deposition to James revealed the extent to which he helped his brother respond to the harassment allegations.

In fact, Andrew Cuomo is joining his younger brother in using a podcast to make his comeback attempt, with Chris Cuomo launching his own effort The Chris Cuomo Project in July. The former CNN anchor subsequently secured a new primetime show on NewsNation, the cable news channel owned by local TV giant Nexstar. Cuomo’s show is slated to debut in October.

The former Governor also seemed to share a point of view with his younger brother, who is positioning himself as an “insurgent” that is independent of both political parties in his podcast and upcoming TV series.

“The first step is to establish the facts, not Democratic facts or Republican facts, but actual facts,” Andrew Cuomo said in his video, of his podcast project. “Unfortunately today we are short on facts and long on opinion, and we need to fix that.”