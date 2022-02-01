Anna Faris Inks Deal With Acast for ‘Unqualified’ Podcast (Exclusive)

Anna Faris has inked a deal with the podcast service Acast that will see her use dynamic ad insertions across each ad and sponsorship segment in her show Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

With Acast, advertisers will be able to use the company’s advertising marketplace or use the in-house creative team to place premium ad spots across the Acast library, which now includes Faris’ interview and advice show. Listeners will also hear tailored advertising in each episode of Unqualified for the first time.

“When I started Unqualified, it was important to me to use it as a way for people to connect over the common experiences we all go through in life and relationships — to show there’s a lot more that brings us together than separates us,” Faris said in a statement. “I wanted to partner with a podcast company that shares those values and believes in fostering community by removing the barriers between us. That company is Acast.”

In her series, Faris interviews a well-known guest who will then join Faris to speak with listeners and give their “unqualified” advice on a range of issues in relationships and love. Recent guests have included Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rogen, Cameron Diaz, Melissa McCarthy, Simu Liu, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kenan Thompson and Samin Nosrat.

Anna Faris Is Unqualified Courtesy of Anna Faris Is Unqualified

The podcast, first launched in 2015 and will continue to be available across all major podcast platforms, was previously with Public Media Marketing before joining Acast. Past partnerships have also included Cloud10 and iHeartMedia.

“Anna has created this extremely intimate space for people to have heartfelt, funny, gripping conversations about the experiences we all share. Her unique approach to community building is a prime example of what makes podcasting such a special medium,” Veronika Taylor, svp of Acast’s Creator Network, said. “We’ll be helping Anna bring the show’s important conversations to more people all over the world, ensuring it’s accessible to audiences everywhere.”

Anna Faris Is Unqualified is produced by Michael Barrett, Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter and Kasper Selvig. Faris is represented by UTA.