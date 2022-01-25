Anthem Awards: ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’ N.Y. Times’ 1619 Project Among Finalists

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' and Nikole Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project are among the finalists.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, the New York Times’ 1619 project and Participant Media’s Save the Hampton House project, inspired by Judas and the Black Messiah, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards.

The awards, presented by the Webby Awards, seek to honor mission-driven works created by individuals and organizations across categories like diversity and inclusion; education, art and culture; sustainability and civil and human rights.

Other finalists, announced on Tuesday, include WarnerMedia’s Forces of Change, Disney’s The Lion King Protect the Pride campaign and ViacomCBS’ Mental Health Action Day.

The finalists were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with judges including Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Judd, Marc Ecko and GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. Winners will be announced on Feb. 15 at a virtual conference, which will be followed by a virtual awards ceremony on Feb. 28.

“We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” Jessica Lauretti, the managing director of The Anthem Awards, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly inspiring to see so many interesting and innovative projects from around the world. It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across industry and issue areas.”

See below for a select list of the 2022 finalists.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Black History, Continued: A New York Times Virtual Event Series (The New York Times)

Give A Little (Discovery, Inc)

Football is for Everyone (72andSunny)

Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars)

Hispanic Heritage Month Coverage | AARP.org (AARP)

Shoaib Parliament (Al Jazeera Digital)

Pride History (Amazon Music)

Hustle & Motivate: A Williams Brothers Story (AMC Networks)

50:50 The Equality Project (BBC)

PRIDE 3-6-5 (Complex Networks)

Forbes’ Commitment to Creating a More Equitable Future (Forbes)

A Space to Belong (Google)

#Carewithpride (Media.Monks)

Growing Up Black (ViacomCBS)

Daymond John’s Black Entrepreneurs Day (Medium Rare)

Visions of Us: Groundbreaking Moments in Queer Latine Representation (Netflix)

“See Us” (HBO Max)

We Are CNN (CNN)

The Handmaid’s Tale – Freedom Journeys (Warner Media)

PayPal’s $535M Commitment to Racial Equity and Social Justice (PayPal)

PayPal Uses the Power of Storytelling to Support Black-Owned Businesses (PayPal)

The State of Black Entrepreneurship (Forbes)

Black People Like… (Freeform)

Progress Is Pride Campaign (Freeform)

UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery (Office/Bureau)

This One’s For The People (OLIVER Agency

Education, Arts and Culture

Pedestal Project (BBDO New York)

Storytelling For Impact (National Geographic Society)

QuickBooks x Compton Girls Club: Business G.IRL Incubator (TBWA\Chiat\Day LA)

All Music Is Black Music (SXM / Pandora)

Kiddi World (Media.Monks)

Fingerspelling with Machine Learning (HelloMonday)

KPMG Virtual Field Trips with Laurie Hernandez and Friends (CAA)

Nike x Puerto Rican Day Parade (Ghost Note Agency)

Becoming You Personal Best: Life Lessons from Olympians & Paralympians (United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum)

Together for Play: LEGO Foundation (Purpose)

The #MotownABCs (Inside Projects)

Pampers & Snapchat AR Storybook Library (Snap, Inc)

POPSUGAR’s Girl Talk: Knowledge is Our Superpower (POPSUGAR)

Scholastic Bookshelf (Scholastic)

Health

Plan Your Vaccine (NBC News & MSNBC)

Mental Health Action Day (ViacomCBS)

Creating Connections with Veterans through Video (AARP)

Teenage Dream (BBDO New York)

The PathCheck Foundation Mobile Apps (Dept Agency)

The Trial For #ClinicalEquality (FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company)

Forward Rhythm (Google)

#Next20: Disability & Race (In The Know)

The Public Health on Call Podcast (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health)

Planned Parenthood’s Chat/Text and Chatea/Textea (Planned Parenthood Federation of America)

See Now India (Purpose)

Human & Civil Rights

Know Their Names (Al Jazeera Digital)

Sincerely, Q (National Football League)

The New York Times: 1619 (Droga5)

Sire – Children in poverty. Let’s talk about thát (Born05)

Vietnam Vet Beaten by Police in Unprovoked Assault at VA Hospital (Institute for Justice)

The Uncensored Library (Media.Monks)

Unmasked COVID-19 Town Hall Series (NAACP)

OWN Your Vote (POPSUGAR)

Introducing: The Asian American Foundation (The Asian American Foundation)

Forces of Change (WarnerMedia)

Building Powerful Human Rights Campaigns with Amnesty International USA (Teal Media)

Sandy Hook Promise Katy Perry Teenage Dream (BBDO New York)

Planned Parenthood’s Chat/Text and Chatea/Textea (Planned Parenthood)

Out in Front: Queer Youth Changing the World (It Gets Better Project)

Progress Is Pride Campaign (Freeform)

Humanitarian Action & Services

Commits to Provide Free Housing to 20,000 Afghan Refugees (Airbnb.org)

Champions for Change (CNN)

Global Hunger Fundraising Campaign (Action Against Hunger)

You Have The Power to Save a Life (American Red Cross)

Labor Day On (Droga5)

Hilton Effect Foundation (Hilton)

Films of Hope: Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman Find Hope in Powerful, Eclectic Films (IMDb)

Leadership In Times of Crisis (International Rescue Committee)

For the Good of All:Three Partners for Peace Stories (NDPI Foundation)

TOMS Evolved Impact Model (TOMS)

Refugee Youth Storytellers Celebration (USA for UNHCR)

charity: water Tiny Heroes Campaign (charity: water)

charity: water Water Sensors (charity: water)

charity: water 100% Model (charity: water)

Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot (Medium Rare)

Responsible Technology

Force Multiplier: Where Action Meets Impact (iHeartMedia)

Call For Code – Activating Global Developers to Solve Society’s Pressing Challenges (IBM)

Advancing Race Equity in VR (Tory’s Home Visit) (Accenture)

Consumer Reports Digital Lab (Consumer Reports)

Project DASH (DoorDash)

A CODA Story (Google)

Linked Inclusion™ (Linked Inclusion)

Emojis of Pride (Ogilvy)

Happy Birthday, Twitter (No Fixed Address)

EvictionFreeNY (JustFix)

