Apple to Make Changes to App Store Regulations in Settlement With U.S. Developers

Apple will implement changes to its App Store regulations as part of a settlement with U.S. developers, the company said on Thursday evening.

As part of the changes, developers will be allowed to contact users to inform them about purchase options outside of the iOS app, which could help bypass Apple’s commission charges that can be as high as 30 percent. Apple will also establish a $100 million fund for smaller app developers that made $1 million or less for every year they had an account between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021 — a group that Apple said comprised 99 percent of its U.S. developers.

“We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users,” Phil Schiller, an Apple fellow who oversees the App Store, said in a statement.

The settlement, which still must be approved by a judge, comes two years after a group of U.S. developers sued Apple over its management of the App Store, alleging that the tech giant was breaching antitrust laws. The suit is separate from an ongoing case between Apple and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.