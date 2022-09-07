Apple Shake-Up: Head of Video Marketing Chris Van Amburg Exiting

Chris Van Amburg, who has steered marketing for Apple TV+ since before it launched in 2019, is exiting his post, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

In a note to staff, the exec said he was stepping down to spend more time with his family: “It is time for me to give back a bit to myself. Families are so important in life, and as ATV+ enters this next phase, I need to step away to dedicate more time to my personal one.”

Van Amburg joined Apple in September 2018 as head of video marketing, overseeing the ramping up and launch of the screened media portion of the digital giant. He handled both film and TV projects and was instrumental in helping the fledgling entertainment side find buzzworthy success with acclaimed and high-profile series The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Severance and Oscar-winning movie CODA on the film side.

Before joining Apple, Van Amburg spent 13 years at Sony as senior vp of marketing.

Ironically, Van Amburg is the brother of Apple’s co-head of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg, who also came from Sony Pictures Television.