Apple’s New iPhone Features “Cinematic Mode” for Filming Movies

Apple’s iPhone 13 includes a new camera feature called “cinematic mode” that’s designed to help filmmakers and amateurs shoot and edit better footage from their device, the company said on Tuesday during its annual September event.

Marketed with a Knives Out–inspired whodunnit short movie, the camera feature — which records in Dolby Vision HDR — can track where the video’s subject is looking and adjust the camera’s focus accordingly. Video editors will also be able to manually edit the depth of field and bokeh levels in their footage after capture.

iPhone 13 Pro users, who have an extra lens on their devices, will also get to record and edit footage in ProRes — a feature that will help creators looking to use their work in a professional setting.

“That’s really bringing it up to the professional film cameras,” cinematographer Greig Fraser, who was joined in a promotional video with the director Kathryn Bigelow, said during Apple’s Tuesday event. “We’re going to very, very soon see filmmakers make films in a different way.”

Earlier in the event, Apple executives revealed new models of the iPad and Apple Watch. Apple CEO Tim Cook also opened the event with a sizzle reel of upcoming fall releases on Apple TV+, including Season 2 of The Morning Show, which returns this Friday; the Tom Hanks–starring film Finch, which releases on Nov. 5; and the new series The Problem With Jon Stewart, which premieres on Sept. 30.