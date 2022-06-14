Apple Strikes 10-Year Deal for Major League Soccer Rights

Raúl Ruidíaz #9 of Seattle Sounders controls the ball against Favio Álvarez of Pumas in the second half during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

In its most expansive move into live sports yet, tech giant Apple will become the exclusive home for Major League Soccer matches globally beginning in 2023.

Apple will launch a new MLS streaming service that will include every game, with “a broad selection” of matches and Leagues Cup available as part of the Apple TV+ subscription. Some games will also stream for free.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though a source familiar with the talks pegged the deal at $250 million per year. Broadcast and production details, as well as pricing on the standalone app, is still to be revealed.

Apple says that all games will stream in English and Spanish, with Canadian teams also getting a French language feed. Apple will also make highlights available in the Apple News app.

The deal is significant, as all rights will be housed within one company for the first time. While such a move is not unheard of with smaller sports rights deals, MLS is the biggest league yet to move to an exclusive deal. The NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL all carve out their rights between multiple networks and streaming platforms.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, in a statement. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

Apple only signed its first major sports deal just a few months ago, securing rights to Friday evening MLB games, which it streams for free. It is also said to be exploring a deal with the NFL for its Sunday Ticket package.

Amazon is the other major streaming service investing aggressively in sports, taking over NFL Thursday Night Football later this year in a 10-year, multi-billion dollar deal. The company also has some international tennis and soccer rights.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”