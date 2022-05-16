Apple Podcasts to Allow Third-Party Providers to Upload Directly to Platform in Push for Subscription Product

Apple Podcasts will allow third-party hosting providers to upload shows directly onto the platform this fall — a move that is meant to make it easier for podcasters to upload their shows to Apple and encourage more creators to adopt the company’s subscription offering.

Currently, podcasters are required to use the Apple Podcasts Connect dashboard to submit their shows for review, which adds another step for creators releasing their content across multiple platforms. The new feature, which Apple Podcasts is calling “delegated delivery,” will allow creators to authorize their hosting provider to publish free and/or paywalled subscription content on Apple Podcasts.

At launch, participating third-party providers include Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio and RSS.com, The providers represent 80 percent of premium, subscription listening on Apple Podcasts, according to an Apple Podcasts spokesperson, though the company is seeking to bring on additional providers into the fold by this fall.

Notably, Spotify-owned services like Anchor and Megaphone have not signed on to participate at launch as of yet.

Other features released on Monday include an annual plan for subscriptions on Apple Podcasts and an iOS 15.5 update that will allow listeners to customize their storage and download preferences for each podcast they listen to.