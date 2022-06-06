Apple Adds Edit Function to iMessage, Refreshes Lock Screen for iOS 16

Apple’s iOS 16 will come with major updates to iMessage and the lock screen, the company unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Seemingly beating Twitter and Elon Musk to the punch, Apple said users will be able to edit and recall texts sent via iMessage in the upcoming software update, which will help avoid the embarrassment that comes with a message sent to the wrong person.

iOS 16 — expected to release to the public in the fall — will also come with new customization tools for the iPhone lock screen, allowing users to change styles, add widgets and swap between screens that are set to specific Focus settings meant for work, personal use and more.

Monday’s conference did not come with any content or product updates to Apple TV+ or the video headset that the company is planning to ship next year, as the New York Times reported over the weekend. According to the Times, Apple is working with the filmmaker Jon Favreau to create content for the headset, which would serve as the company’s first major step into VR and AR hardware and put it in direct competition with Meta and its metaverse ambitions.

For the product aficionados, Apple is debuting its redesigned MacBook Air in July that will come with a new, more powerful M2 processor, thinner body and in four colors: silver, space gray, “starlight” gold and “midnight” blue. The laptops will come with a MagSafe charger and — gasp — a headphone jack.