Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hire Rebecca Sananes as Head of Audio for Podcast Studio

Archewell Audio, the podcast company from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, named Rebecca Sananes as head of audio on Friday.

Sananes has served as the lead producer for Vox Media and New York magazine’s Pivot podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway. She will join Archewell Audio in August and lead the company’s creative partnership with Spotify from Los Angeles, reporting to Ben Browning (Promising Young Woman, Passengers), Archewell’s head of content.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify last December through Archewell Audio. The company released a standalone holiday special, co-produced by Archewell and Spotify’s Gimlet, which featured guests like Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry.

Archewell is expected to release its first full podcast series this year, but there have not yet been any further announcements about specific shows or projects. In June, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, the Sussexes went on parental leave from Archewell, though the company would continue to publish stories on its site in their absence, according to an announcement on Archewell’s website.

Other major deals with the Sussexes include a multiyear overall deal with Netflix, with the first project being a docuseries about competitors involved in The Invictus Games. Prince Harry will appear on camera and executive produce the series, called Heart of Invictus.