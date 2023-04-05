Arden Cho to Star as Celebrity Matchmaker in Audio Rom-Com Series (Exclusive)

Arden Cho is embracing life’s imperfections with her latest gig.

The Teen Wolf alum has landed a starring role in audio rom-com series Imperfect Match, set to launch May 2. The project hails from entertainment company Meet Cute, which focuses on scripted romantic comedies in the audio format.

Imperfect Match centers on Violet Kang (Cho), a celebrity matchmaker tasked with the formidable assignment of finding a partner for playboy billionaire Dante Gargano, who runs the leading dating app Cache-You. When Dante crunches the analytics and realizes that his own ideal match is nowhere to be found on his app, he enlists Violet’s help, presenting her with the daunting challenge of setting up the impossibly cynical bachelor.

“I had so much fun doing this audio rom-com, especially with a script as smart as this one,” said Cho about the series that Meet Cute describes as You’ve Got Mail crossed with Emily in Paris. “Meet Cute is doing some really cutting-edge stuff with their content, taking timely things like the burgeoning world of matchmaking and incorporating it into their storytelling. The whole process was a blast.”

Written and directed by Liz Fields, Imperfect Match features a cast that includes Heather Matarazzo, Concetta Tomei, Jake Ryan Lozano, Tommy Kang, Mallory Low, Andrew Heder, Valerie Schrementi and Katie Flamman.

“We are such big fans of Arden’s, and she embodies Violet perfectly,” said Meet Cute founder and CEO Naomi Shah. “We hope that this series sparks social conversations about new trends in modern dating.”

Imperfect Match is the latest six-episode series from Meet Cute, which launches a new project every month. Previous series have involved such creatives as Amy Sedaris, Julianne Hough, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor), singer Ellie Goulding and Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard.

Cho is known for her starring role on last year’s Netflix series Partner Track and for playing Kira on MTV’s Teen Wolf. She is set to appear on Netflix’s upcoming live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender.