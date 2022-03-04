Audible Strikes First-Look Deal With Fresh Produce Media (Exclusive)

Audible has inked a first-look development and production deal with the audio entertainment company Fresh Produce Media.

As part of the deal, Fresh Produce will create multiple scripted and documentary audio series across genres like arts and entertainment, music, wellness, true crime and science fiction. The first Audible Original from Fresh Produce, an eight-part audio documentary series about the Latinx origins of punk music, will premiere exclusively on Audible March 10. The series will be Audible’s first production released simultaneously in English and Spanish.

Fresh Produce was founded late last year by Jason Ross, also the founder of the consultancy firm Mercer + Ross. The audio company’s founding partners also include former Spotify Studios executive Maureen Traynor, former AMC Networks and IMC digital media executive Colin Moore and former RadicalMedia executive producer Joe Killian.

“We are thrilled to be working with Audible to develop and produce new and compelling audio-first IP. We share a commitment to production quality and talent-driven storytelling,” Ross said. “Together, we are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of audio experiences for years to come.”

Over the past year, Audible has struck a number of audio partnerships with production companies led by talent like Lena Waithe, Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons, Kenya Barris, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere and LeBron James and Maverick Carter.