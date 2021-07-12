Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures

Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday.

As part of the deal, Dern and her producing partner Lemons will executive produce podcast projects alongside Jason Weinberg and Steven Nossokoff of Untitled Entertainment. Specific projects or topics have not yet been announced, but the podcasts made under the deal will join other Audible Originals like Elizabeth Banks’ My Body, My Podcast and Conan O’Brien’s A Total Switch Show, which is made under O’Brien’s Team Coco banner and is performed by Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson.

“Through this latest collaboration with Jaywalker Pictures, Audible continues to double down on its commitment to spotlight extraordinary female storytellers. Laura is a fearless and profoundly gifted performer and creator—an artist with an astonishing and unparalleled way of expressing her point of view and telling unforgettable stories,” Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios, said. “We are thrilled to embark on this creative journey with Laura and Jayme and look forward to bringing their work to Audible’s vast audience of insatiable listeners.”

“Since founding our company, Jaywalker Pictures, we have focused on giving incredible storytellers avenues to share their talents,” Dern and Lemons said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible to continue that mission and look forward to bringing a diverse slate of content to the remarkable platform Zola and company have created.”

A previous version of this story misstated the name of the production company. It is Jaywalker Pictures, not Jaywalker Studios.