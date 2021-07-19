Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Inks First-Look Deal With Audible (Exclusive)

Audible has reached a multi-project first-look development deal with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit production company.

The first project from this audio-only deal is a short-form Audible Original from the screenwriter Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar, Just Wright, Like Mike) that chronicles Elliot’s journey from being a homeless teenager living in Philadelphia to becoming a screenwriter. Streets, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir will release on August 5, while a scripted romantic comedy written by Elliot, Technically Speaking, is forthcoming.

Queen Latifah will also host an upcoming seven-part series, Unity in the Community, where she features the work of activists who are implementing concrete plans that benefit their communities.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Audible on a collection of shows that will highlight different communities, community leaders and friends of mine,” Queen Latifah shared in a statement. “A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year.”

On July 12, Audible inked a first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. The company also unveiled a worldwide, multiyear development deal with Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society in June, which comes on the heels of other partnerships with industry figures like Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God’s CTHA World Productions and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill.