Audie Cornish’s CNN Podcast to Premiere Next Month

Audie Cornish, the venerated NPR host who left the public radio giant in January to join CNN and the now-shuttered CNN+, will premiere her first podcast with CNN Audio, The Assignment With Audie Cornish, on Nov. 17.

Releasing Thursdays on all major podcast platforms, the show will feature interviews with “everyday people” at the center of debates happening in the arts, education, politics, business and sports, according to CNN.

“I’m thrilled to launch The Assignment with the CNN Audio team. I’ve long wanted a show that spotlights the voices of real people living through stories at the intersection of hard news and pop culture,” Cornish said in a statement. “Nothing is off-limits as we jump into thought-provoking conversations grappling with issues most of us only argue about.”

In moving over to CNN from NPR, Cornish was expected to host both a podcast and a weekly show for CNN+, the streaming service that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery shut down in April less than a month after its launch. CNN has not announced its next steps for Cornish’s streaming show, though the company has begun finding new homes for its original programming that was supposed to live on CNN+.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the interview show hosted by the former Fox News anchor, was moved to HBO Max beginning last month and has an hour-long version featuring the best moments from past episodes reworked for CNN’s linear channel on Sundays. Cookbook author Alison Roman’s CNN+ series, (More Than) A Cooking Show, has also been moved to CNN’s linear channel for an unspecified fall premiere date.