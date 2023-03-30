Audiochuck Taps Imperative Entertainment’s Jason Hoch to Launch Podcast Network

Audiochuck, the media company behind Ashley Flowers’ hit podcast Crime Junkie, has brought on Jason Hoch to lead a newly formed podcast network focused on premium audio programming across multiple genres.

Hoch was most recently the president of podcasts for Imperative Entertainment (Triangle of Sadness, Killers of the Flower Moon), where he launched 23 original series; top projects included Boomtown, a co-production with the Texas Monthly that is set to be adapted by Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan under the name Land Man, and Elizabeth the First, a 10-episode series about Elizabeth Taylor narrated by Katy Perry. Prior to Imperative, Hoch was the chief content officer at HowStuffWorks.

At Audiochuck, Hoch will serve as the CEO and chief creative officer of the WAVLAND network. He will serve as a producer on upcoming projects for WAVLAND, the first of which are targeting to be released before the end of the year. Hoch will report up to Audiochuck CEO Kevin Mills.

“I’m so excited to be joining Ashley and her impeccable team at Audiochuck,” Hoch said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to deliver non-fiction documentary, drama and true crime stories at scale with some amazing creators. Taking the road less traveled has always been a hallmark of my career, and I intend to travel the country with our team to tell these stories like never before.”

As part of Audiochuck’s ongoing deal with SiriusXM, the satellite radio giant’s SXM Media will handle global ad sales rights to all shows produced for the WAVLAND network.