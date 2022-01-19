Autodesk Acquires Cloud-Based Digital Dailies System Moxion

Postproduction software developer Autodesk is expanding toward on-set production with the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a cloud-based digital dailies tool used in Hollywood for remote working. The terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed.

The Moxion technology will continue to be available to customers through the Moxion team with future plans to integrate the technology into the Autodesk cloud platform and software portfolio, the company reports.

“As the content demand continues to boom with pressure on creators to do more for less, this acquisition helps us facilitate broader collaboration and communication, and drive greater efficiencies in the production process, saving time and money,” says Diana Colella, senior vp, media & entertainment, Autodesk, in a released statement. “Moxion accelerates our vision for production in the cloud, building on our recent acquitions of Tangent Labs (a developer of a cloud-based animation production system).”

Founded In 2015, Moxion’s technology has been used on productions including The Midnight Sky, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Matrix Resurrections. In 2020, it received an Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association, and in 2021, a Workflow Systems Medal from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

“We look forward to combining the efforts of our talented team with the deep resources and wealth of engineering talent at Autodesk to give customers new Moxion features and integrations,” says Moxion CEO Hugh Calveley in a released statement.