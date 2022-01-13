‘Baby Shark Dance’ Sets YouTube Record, Surpassing 10B Views

How many times have you seen it?

On Thursday, the Baby Shark Dance music video set a YouTube record.

The video, which was released in June 2016, has officially become the first video ever to hit a whopping 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in the history of the site, according to creators The Pinkfong Co.

The 10 billion threshold was surpassed on Thursday. As of 7 a.m., the video has 10,002,749,119 views, to be exact.

It surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video YouTube in November 2020 — Baby Shark now has 2.3 billion more views than that video — and has been the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months.

Since the video’s debut, Baby Shark has launched a franchise that include an animated series on Nickelodeon, a global merchandise licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games, NFTs and more.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! — the animated preschool series co-produced with Nickelodeon Animation Studio — has been greenlit for a second season while a feature film is in development. A sequel to Netflix’s sing-along special Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure is also in the works.

“It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere,” Pinkfong CEO Min-seok Kim said.

To celebrate the record, Pinkfong will launch a year-long campaign dubbed Beyond Infinity that aims to build confidence in fans that anything is possible and achievable, just as Baby Shark has been able to expand its own universe beyond the internet.”

Watch the Baby Shark Dance video below.