The Independent Gamer: Post-Noir Detective RPG ‘Backbone’ Releasing in June, ‘Where the Heart Leads’ Open for Pre-Orders

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Post-Noir Role-Playing Detective Game Backbone Releasing for PC on June 8

Backbone, from fully-remote developer EggNut, comprised of devs from Canada, Russia, USA and the Netherlands; and Swedish publisher Raw Fury, is a post-noir role-playing detective game following a raccoon private eye character in dystopian Vancouver.

As EggNut describes, the game is inspired by post-soviet aesthetics and and modern political regimes. It explores themes of systemic discrimination, mortality and power.

Backbone releases June 8 on PC, with PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox to follow.

Where the Heart Leads Pre-Orders Open on PlayStation Store

From Texas-based Armature Studio, the narrative game Where the Heart Leads is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility.

The game, which explores a man’s past and all the important decisions made in his lifetime, releases July 13.

UK Publisher Super to Release Debut Game From Gruby Entertainment

Newly-formed Polish studio Gruby Entertainment, co-founded by programmer Kamil Misiowiec (and comprised of some devs from Outriders) is working on its first game, a first-person shooter, to be published by Super (Raji: An Ancient Epic).

“Super.com has followed a strategy of seeking out gifted developers such as Gruby Entertainment with advanced technical knowledge and providing them with the support they need to make their vision a reality,” said Anna Grigoreva, publishing director at Super.com., in a recent statement. “With their innovative take on video games, we know that their first title will push the genre’s boundaries and provide a rich experience for gamers.”

I Am Bread Developer Releases Trailer for Aquatic Game I Am Fish

London-based Bossa Studios (I Am Bread, Surgeon Simulator) and publisher Curve Digital (Human Fall Flat) dropped a trailer for aquatic adventure I Am Fish.

The game, which will launch on Windows PC and Xbox in the third quarter of this year, features four playable fish, and a series of physics-based challenges.

PC Cult Game Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Coming to Consoles

Developer Doborog Games (the solo project of Erik Rydeman) announced this week that its PC hit Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, a third-person robot sword fighter, will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27. The game will leave Steam Early Access the same day with a launch update.

Indie Games at the Upcoming Summer Game Fest and All-Virtual E3

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event on June 10 will include the Day of the Devs game lineup. Keep an eye on the schedule as more events pop up.

The four-day virtual Electronic Entertainment Expo, featuring press conferences, panels, demos, premieres from June 12-15, will include participation from indie companies including military veteran-owned studio Burgos Games, Silicon Valley studio Dreamtek, Arizona-based Ghost Street Games, Texas-based Hooded Horse Games and Bulgarian developer The Sixth Hammer.