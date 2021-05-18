Bad Robot Games Raises $40 Million in Series B Funding

Bad Robot’s video game division has raised over $40 million in Series B funding that will go towards expanding its studio infrastructure and developing new titles, the company announced on Tuesday.

The latest round of funding for the three-year-old division was helmed by Galaxy Interactive, with help from previous investors Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and Tencent. Last year, the division at J.J. Abrams’ entertainment company — which is developing video games in association with the company’s film, TV and animation departments and its creators — established a development team and hired Anna Sweet as its CEO.

“Galaxy, Horizons and ICONIQ Capital comprise a veritable VC Dream Team, and we are grateful to have their continued support as we look to change the way people interact with and view video games,” Sweet said in a statement. “With this funding, we are able to build out both the studio and co-development sides of our operation, and create games that cross platforms, cross mediums and are based on IP originating from both games and linear content. We are very much looking forward to announcing our first titles.”

The company also announced on Tuesday that it had hired former Facebook software engineer Joe Rumsey as technical director and Oculus and Avalanche Studios veteran Oneil Howell as senior level designer. The division’s first game will be an original AAA title, the company added, with more details to come.

“In closing this round of financing, we are incredibly grateful for the confidence and faith our financial and strategic partners have showed in all of us and particularly in the leadership team at Bad Robot Games,” Bad Robot’s president and COO, Brian Weinstein, said in a statement. “Under Anna’s guidance and with a growing, creative and experienced leadership team, we can’t wait to build and release our games.”