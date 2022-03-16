BAFTA Games Awards: Performance Nominations Unveiled

- Share this article on Facebook
The British Academy has revealed the performance nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards, completing the full set of nominations following the initial announcement made earlier this month.
Among the nominees are Ozioma Akagha and Jason E Kelley for Deathloop, plus Jane Perry for Returnal. Laura Bailey has earned her fourth nomination, this time for Call of Duty: Vanguard, while all the others received their first.
With the addition of the performance categories, Returnal now goes into the awards in the lead with nine nominations, followed by It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with eight each.
Returning to an in-person event after two pandemic-impact virtual years, the awards ceremony will be held on April 7 at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Elle Osili-Woods as host.
See the performance nominees below.
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
Ozioma Akagha As Julianna Blake in Deathloop
Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn “the Captain” in Deathloop
Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Jon Mclaren As Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
Jason Cavalier As Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Maggie Robertson As Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
