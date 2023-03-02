×
BAFTA Games Awards: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Lands Record 14 Nominations

The sequel to the BAFTA Game of the Year winner 'God of War' leads the pack of nominees, followed by feline adventure 'Stray.'

God of War Ragnarök
'God of War Ragnarök' Sony Interactive Entertainment

A bloody battle into Norse mythology and a cat’s adventure through a cyberpunk world are the two most nominated games for this year’s BAFTA Games Awards.

Announced Thursday, Sony’s God of War Ragnarök — the sequel to God of War, which won the top BAFTA Game of the Year award in 2019 — leads the race, with 14 nominations, making it the most-nominated game since the awards began in 2004.

Meanwhile, Stray — following a stray cat trying to escape from a walled city and published by Annapurna — earned eight nominations, followed by seven nominations for role-playing fantasy adventure Elden Ring.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West,  Immortality, Tunic and Vampire Survivors all have five nominations. Citizen Sleeper has four.

The shortlist for the Game of Year award, voted for by the public, is Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Marvel Snap and Stray. 

“Congratulations to all our nominees, and to the thousands of talented craftspeople behind today’s nominated games,” said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “This year’s BAFTA Games Awards recognize extraordinary storytelling, craft and performance. It’s a real privilege, not only to celebrate the breadth and depth of talent in the games industry, but also to bring their work to wider the public.”

The BAFTA Games Awards ceremony will be held in London on March 30, with esports presenter Frankie Ward set to host.

