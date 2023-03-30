BAFTA Games Awards: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Wins Five Honors, Including Game of the Year

God of War Ragnorok made good on its record-breaking haul of BAFTA Games Awards nominations by emerging with the largest number of gongs from the 2023 ceremony.

Held on Thursday night in London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on the Southbank (and livestreamed on Twitch), the event — hosted by Julia Hardy and Inel Tomlinson — saw Sony’s bloody battle into Norse mythology win five awards, including performance honors for Christopher Judge and Laya DeLeon Hayes and Game of the Year, the only award voted for by the public. The game — the sequel to 2019’s God of War (itself a BAFTA Game of the Year winner) — had gone into the night with 14 nominations.

Meanwhile Elden Ring, Tunic and Vampire Survivors won two BAFTAs each, with Vampire Survivors winning best game. Other honorees included Final Fantasy XIV Online, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Endling – Extinction Is Forever, Immortality and Horizon Forbidden West. Annapurna’s Stray — following a stray cat trying to escape from a walled city — failed to land a single one of its eight nominations.

Alongside the main awards, the BAFTA Fellowship was presented to Japanese gaming exec Shuhei Yoshida, a key original member of Sony’s PlayStation brand having been part of the company since 1993.