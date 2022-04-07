BAFTA Games Awards: ‘Returnal’ Takes Top Honor, ‘Unpacking’ Recognized for Best Narrative

Third-person shooter Returnal from Finnish developer Housemarque took the coveted best game honor at the BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday. The game sees players control a space pilot stranded on an alien planet.

The ceremony took place in-person (for the first time since 2019) at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, and was hosted by Elle Osili-Wood.

“Games as an art form continue to surprise and innovate in the way that they engage us all,” said Osili-Wood on stage. “They don’t just tell us a story, they ask that we play a part.” She added that, in films and television, the characters change, but in games, the player does.

Zen puzzle game Unpacking from Australian indie studio Witch Beam was recognized at the top of the ceremony for its narrative. “We’re not telling a complicated story in Unpacking, but the way we tell it is different,” said designer Wren Brier as she accepted the award alongside designer Santana Mishra. The game tasks players with unpacking familiar possessions out of boxes and fitting them into different home environments, learning about the character’s life along the way.

EE game of the year, which is the only category voted on by the British public, was also given to Unpacking.

Best game design went to deck-building roguelike game Inscryption from Canadian-based developer Daniel Mullins. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won best animation and best technical achievement.

Xbox head Phil Spencer presented the award for best evolving game to multiplayer survival game No Man’s Sky, from British studio Hello Games. Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan presented best debut game to Toem, which hails from Swedish indie studio Something We Made and tasks players with using their photographic eye to uncover the game’s mysteries.

The “Game Beyond Entertainment” category recognizes titles that impact players by delivering transformational experiences beyond pure entertainment — they often depict social, emotional and/or political issues. Black Girl Gamers founder Jay-Ann Lopez presented this honor to Before Your Eyes from Los Angeles-based Goodbye World Games. The title sees players navigate a spiritual narrative — where a ferryman shepherds souls to the afterlife — using their own blinking eyes.

Calming magical paintbrush adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale from designer Greg Lobanov emerged as the winner for best family game. In accepting the award, the team noted that this game resonated with people “who think they might not be enough.”

Fantasy author and Games Workshop co-founder Sir Ian Livingston, who was recently knighted for his services to the game industry, presented the award for best British game to racing game Forza Horizon 5.

“It is incredibly difficult in any marketplace to break through with something new,” said Osili-Wood as she introduced the award for best original property. The award went to It Takes Two. “I want to thank, actually in this case, [publisher] EA, who had the courage to risk this,” said Fares on stage. The game also took the award for best multiplayer: “This one was expected actually,” laughed Fares on stage, thanking his “beautiful and crazy team.”

In the performance categories, Kimberly Brooks won for her supporting role in Psychonauts 2, while Jane Perry won for her leading role in Returnal.

This is the eighteenth year that BAFTA has honored creative and technical achievements in studio and independent video games.

View the complete winners list below.

BEST GAME

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

GAME DESIGN

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital (WINNER)

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

The Artful Escape, Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive (WINNER)

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BRITISH GAME

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (WINNER)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital

Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Fights In Tight Spaces, Ground Shatter/Mode7

Overboard!, Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – Inkle/ Inkle

Sable, Shedworks/Raw Fury

ANIMATION

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc

Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

The Artful Escape, Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

DEBUT GAME

Toem, Something We Made/ Something We Made (WINNER)

The Artful Escape, Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Eastward, Pixpil/Chucklefish

The Forgotten City, Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

Genesis Noir, Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller

Maquette, Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive

EVOLVING GAME

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games/Hello Games (WINNER)

Among Us, Innersloth/Innersloth

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Za/Um/Za/Um

Fortnite, Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly

FAMILY

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji (WINNER)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Before Your Eyes, Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games (WINNER)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Game Builder Garage, Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

MULTIPLAYER

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (WINNER)

Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose, Black Matter/Team17

MUSIC

Returnal, Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Deathloop, Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2, Peter Mcconnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

NARRATIVE

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games (WINNER)

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2, Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (WINNER)

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Death’s Door, Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Inscryption, Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking, Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Hitman 3, Io Interactive/Io Interactive

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Resident Evil Village, Capcom/Capcom

Returnal, Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE GAME OF THE YEAR

Unpacking Witch Beam/Humble Games (WINNER)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

The Forgotten City, Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Metroid Dread, Nintendo and Mercury Steam

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2 (WINNER)

Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Jason Cavalier As Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Maggie Robertson As Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE



Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal (WINNER)

Ozioma Akagha As Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn “the Captain” in Deathloop

Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Jon Mclaren As Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors