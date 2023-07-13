The Barbie Movie Marketing Campaign Will Be Taking Over Roku Too (Exclusive)

Not content to take over the physical world with a Barbie-themed home on AirBnB or pop-up events around the world, the Barbie movie is set to take over one of the entertainment industry’s biggest virtual worlds beginning today: Roku City.

In an expansion of its already enormous marketing campaign, Warner Bros.’ Barbie movie will be taking over Roku devices, including a Barbie Dreamhouse in Roku City; a takeover of the Roku home screen (where users access the apps to watch their shows and movies); and the ability to watch a trailer for the movie or buy a movie ticket directly on their TV sets.

From July 13-23, the Barbie “B” and Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be present on the Roku home screen, and when users pause what they’re watching, the Barbie Dreamhouse and Barbieland will take over the Roku City screensaver, as will Barbie-themed billboards and movie theaters. When users click through, they will be brought to a landing page to watch a trailer for the movie, and with a QR code that will let them instantly buy tickets.

Roku, which has more than 70 million active users, says it’s the first time the company has worked with a film studio on a campaign to launch a new theatrical film, but the company says it expects others to follow.

Jon Goodstadt, the head of global ad sales for media & entertainment at Roku, says it is the first time they have integrated a QR code allowing for movie tickets to be purchased right from the Roku OS.

It was also the first time that two brands (in this case Mattel and Warner Bros.) were brought in for one campaign.

“It’s a big, big step forward for not only building that that awareness, but then actually being ableto drive outcomes, which would be in this case selling tickets and then for Mattel selling more toys for Barbie,” Goodstadt says.

The deal also marks a new offering category for Roku, which is looking to carve out a piece of theatrical film ad business, a category that has long leaned on traditional linear TV to drive awareness for new releases.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations over time on the theatrical category,” Goodstadt says. “They’re always looking for ‘how do you break through that clutter In a very short pulse, which is really leading up to that opening weekend. And so for us how we looked at it is, 71 million active accounts is massive scale, and we have this opportunity as the number one streaming platform to really unleash which you’ll see over the next 10 days.”

“Their key strategy, right, it’s always that opening weekend,” he adds. “And so this is a good first step, we’re gonna get a lot of learnings from it.”