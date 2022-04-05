‘Batman Unburied’: Spotify Podcast Set to Release Next Month

Batman Unburied, the Spotify-exclusive podcast voice starring Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, is set to premiere on May 3.

Created and executive produced by The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer, the podcast will arrive more than a year after Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the series as the first project released as part of a multi-year, first-look licensing deal for podcasts based on DC characters. Other upcoming series from the pact are expected to focus on Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman and Batgirl.

Batman Unburied will release globally with eight adaptations of the original English series created specifically for Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan and Mexico, with each country’s version featuring local talent to voice the characters. In addition to Duke starring as Batman, the U.S. English-language version will feature Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne; John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter and Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale.

According to the logline for the show, Batman Unburied will begin with Wayne working as a forensic pathologist in Gotham Hospital, examining the victims of a serial killer known as The Harvester.