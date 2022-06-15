‘Batman Unburied’: Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions Panel

Spotify is bringing Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj to Cannes next week for a panel conversation about Spotify and Warner Bros./DC’s podcast Batman Unburied.

During the event, which takes place June 22 at the audio giant’s Spotify Beach headquarters on the Croisette, Duke and Minhaj will be joined by Peter Girardi, Warner Bros. Animation’s evp alternative programming. The conversation will be moderated by Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer.

Next week’s panel marks the first time that Duke and Minhaj — who voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively — are getting together to discuss the adaptation and their experience creating the audio-only series.

Since debuting worldwide on May 3, Batman Unburied has become a hit for Spotify and, at one point, overtook The Joe Rogan Experience for Spotify’s No. 1 podcast ranking spot in the U.S. The series was created and executive produced by David S. Goyer and also voice stars Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Poison Ivy.

Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC have not yet announced plans for a second season of Batman Unburied, but new shows are expected to come as part of a first-look licensing deal between Spotify and Warner Bros. that was first announced in 2020.

“I feel creatively energized by the global reception to Batman Unburied. I strongly feel that our pandemic-shifted, blockchain-fueled world is the perfect landscape for reimagined narratives such as this, and I am excited to speak to how I added my own personal experience to the beloved character of Batman/Bruce Wayne at Spotify Beach,” Duke said in a statement. “The time is clearly now for not only new ways of distribution, but also new takes on old narratives.”

“The Riddler is one of the most enduring enemies of Batman, and I’m honored to be the voice of Edward Nygma in Batman Unburied. I can’t wait to join Winston onstage from Spotify Beach in Cannes to discuss the creative process of voicing these two iconic DC characters,” Minhaj added.