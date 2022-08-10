BetMGM Hires Jerry Ferrara as Podcast Host In Latest Vegas Talent Deal

BetMGM, the sport betting and iGaming operator, has tapped actor Jerry Ferrara as a celebrity brand ambassador and podcast host.

The partnership, the latest from online gambling players teaming with Hollywood talent, will see Ferrara co-host Unleashed, BetMGM’s weekly sports podcast, appear at BetMGM fan events and feature in upcoming BetMGM marketing campaigns.

“As a diehard sports fan, I couldn’t be more excited about legalized sports betting and having the opportunity to partner with an industry leader like BetMGM,” Ferrara said in a statement.

Ferrara’s film and TV credits include HBO’s Entourage, Starz’ Power, Lone Survivor and Think Like a Man. He also hosts the podcast Bad 4 Business, where Ferrera interviews athletes, actors and others.

“Jerry Ferrara is a talented actor and a passionate sports fan. Together we’ll create fun, unique content for our podcast and other BetMGM-related opportunities that we believe sports fans will love,” Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, said in his own statement.

Ferrara helping market BetMGM follows U.S. online gambling players like Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel signing entertainment deals to draw more consumers. Caesars Entertain­ment, owner of the famed Las Vegas casino resort and the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, recently teamed with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to produce video and podcast content for its various platforms.

As legal online sports betting expanded across the U.S. from state to state, Fox Corp. launched FoxBet in partnership with Flutter (now owner of FanDuel).