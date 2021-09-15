‘Riverdale’ Spinoff Comic ‘Big Ethel Energy’ to Debut In September (Exclusive)

Ethel Muggs is getting the solo comic treatment this September in a new series from Archie Comics and WEBTOON. Big Ethel Energy will showcase a grown-up version of the classic Riverdale character, featuring the works of writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Siobhan Keenan.

“We’re so excited for this partnership with WEBTOON,” said Archie Comics senior director of editorial Jamie L. Rotante in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “The work they’ve been doing is incredible, and the modern sensibilities they bring to their storytelling, along with the gorgeous and colorful art, aligns perfectly with Archie’s vision. It’s been amazing working with WEBTOON and watching the evolution of Ethel take shape.”

‘Big Ethel Energy’ Courtesy of Webtoon and Archie Comics

Readers can follow Ethel’s journey into adulthood as she finds inner strength, all while learning the importance of growth, change, and forgiveness. A description of the upcoming series reads:

“After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they’ve all changed, too.”

The series debuts with three episodes on WEBTOON starting Sept. 21, with new episodes rolling out weekly on the webcomic platform.

‘Big Ethel Energy’ Courtesy of Webtoon and Archie Comics

“Bringing the Archie characters onto WEBTOON is the next step in the evolution of our comics and how we tell stories,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “We are always looking for new and effective ways to deliver content to different audiences and working with WEBTOON is a huge part of us continuing to do just that. We’re so thrilled to be debuting this new iteration of Ethel on a new platform and to a growing audience that has a huge love for comics. It’s tremendously exciting!”

“Archie Comics has some of the most enduring and beloved characters in comics, and we are grateful to be working with talents who are fans of both Archie Comics and WEBTOON,” said David Lee, head of content for WEBTOON Entertainment, US. “We can’t wait to welcome these iconic characters to the global WEBTOON community and introduce a new generation of comic fans to their stories.”